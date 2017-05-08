8 May 2017

Congress of the People (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Latest Vuwani Disruption File Must Be Put On Zuma's Doorsteps

press release By Dennis Bloem

Mr Jacob Zuma must take full responsibility for the latest disruptions and destruction of property in Vuwani, Limpopo.

Zuma's failure to address the community on Sunday created the latest disaster. He promised to address the community but suddenly became too frightened to do so. Why Zuma got cold feet and scared of the people who voted for him as their President?

It is time for Zuma to surrender. He must just concede that the people of South Africa and the ANC don't want him as their President anymore. He must do the honourable thing and resign.

Zuma and his supporters in the ANC must get the message very loud and clear that the people of this country have lost trust and respect, that is why they even refused to be addressed by Ministers Fikile Mbalula and Des Van Rooyen; and at the very same time Zuma lost his confidence to face public gatherings that is the reason he got cold feet when he was expected to address the Vuwani community.

In just a week, Zuma suffered his second embarrassment and had to leave meeting venues without delivering his addresses. The Vuwani incident came shortly after the booing at the recent Cosatu May Day rally where he was heckled and rejected by workers.

COPE calls upon the residents not to act irresponsibly when they are exercising their Democratic Rights; they must protest peacefully because destruction of property will not help their noble cause. Ends

