Uganda: Rugby Cranes' Welfare in Sorry State On Kabras Tour

Kampala — When will a rugby player in Uganda feel deservedly treated? Its a question the local governing body, Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has never been clear on, promising to make things better on a daily basis.

The player's welfare hit a new low on Friday when it emerged that the Rugby Cranes, currently on a weeklong tour in Kakamega against Kabras Sugar, were being fed on substandard meals despite having to train thrice a day.

"Uganda rugby Cranes men's team feeds on relief food," a Cranes players on tour posted on his twitter account and within no time, the post had covered miles, leaving many in utter disbelief.

When contacted, URU chairman Andrew Owor declined to comment although he told this paper that the union's general secretary Godwin Kayangwe was a better reference since he was in charge of the tour.

Kayangwe admitted he had received complaints from coach Robert Seguya and the rest of the team about the quality of the meals but rubbished the idea of the side feeding on relief food.

"I talked to the coach and the entire team and they were not happy with the food," he told Sunday Monitor. "But you cannot say they are feeding on relief food, are they displaced in a camp? And who is giving them the relief food?" questioned Kanyangwe.

According to Kayangwe, the Cranes' management was tasked to produce a budget for the tour and they tabled a Shs 17m figure after doing all the necessary research before travelling on Tuesday morning. It also baffles Kanyangwe why these kind of problems have come up on the tour yet the team was facilitated.

"Maybe they did not do their research well enough and the money ended up not being enough but I released all the money," he added.

The side returns tomorrow to continue preparations for the Elgon Cup and the Rugby Africa 1A challenge where they will play Kenya, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Senegal and Tunisia between June 10 and August 5.