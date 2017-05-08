African National Congress deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected calls for the party's leaders not to speak publicly about problems facing the organisation.

"We cannot keep quiet and we cannot be silent, and we must refuse to be silent because this is our home," he said at a cadres' forum of the Sarah Baartman region, held in Grahamstown on Sunday.

ANC president Jacob Zuma had on several occasions cautioned party leaders about criticising the party in public, instead of dealing with matters internally.

Ramaphosa told branches he would not stop publicly talking about the "contaminated atmosphere" in the ANC.

"Right now some are saying we should not speak out on problems facing the party. They say 'shhhh', they say: 'Be silent, we will fix it.'"

Ramaphosa said the party needed to analyse allegations of corruption.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe and the party's national chairperson Baleka Mbete had echoed Zuma's warnings.

Mbete said on Saturday that children should be taught that a family should not talk about its problems in public.

"We do not go outside and shout to all the neighbours telling them that we do not get along in this household."

She was speaking at the funerals of 16 of the 18 children and one of the adults killed in a minibus taxi crash in Wolvenkop, Mpumalanga, on April 18.

Mantashe initially criticised Zuma's large-scale Cabinet reshuffle on March 30, saying the party's leaders had not been consulted about it. Later, he said the party's leaders should not have made their disagreements about the reshuffle public.

"You can see that the atmosphere is contaminated. What are we supposed to do?" Ramaphosa asked.

"We have to talk about this thing so it can change."

Source: News24