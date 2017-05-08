Uganda: Ovoyo Leaves Mark On Cranes West Nile Tour

Kampala — The Cranes expedition in the West Nile during the latest edition of the Cranes Na Mutima tour, left the players with a sour taste having lost to the regional outfit for the second time in as many games.

Yet the 1-0 scoreline did not at all reflect the dominance of the West Nilers that was chiefly orchestrated by a one Solomon Ovoyo; a creative midfielder whose pint-size and casual demeanor are in stark contrast to his drive and brimming talent.

In this particular encounter he claimed an assist for the well taken lob by Rashid Ococha over the advancing Cranes keeper.

Finding space where there seemed none, Ovoyo played a well calculated through ball between the Cranes center-halves that none of them could get a touch on, not even the goalkeeper but only his intended target. The deafening applause from the capacity crowd could have been for the goal as well as the magnificent assist.

But that's for the stats-buffs. The lovers of the intangibles were treated to an eye-popping spectacle. The finesse of his first touch, the turns that left the opposition in constant spins, the lightening quick decision making, the desire to open up, receive and play the ball, all effected with hugely deceptive nonchalant ease.

During the post-game chat, the 20- year-old seemed to suggest that far from our observations it was way tougher out there for him especially given the round-the-clock attention given to creative midfielders.

"It was tough," he responded to the query on how he had found the going. "You're given no space and no time on the ball." To this predicament, he has a solution though; "I always have to make a decision before receiving the ball."

This naturally gifted offensive starlet is at times deployed as a defensive midfield marshal for Nkumba University during the ongoing Nile Special University Football League.

"I have played all midfield positions," says the Bachelor of Business Administration student. "I can play on either flanks of midfield and through the middle as I have done today. And at times I play number six for my university," he states. He, however, reckons that playing just off the lead striker (s) is his preferred operating post.

If Ovoyo is a touch modest speaking about his abilities, the West Nile head coach on the day Bosco Duda is quite buoyant about the prospects of his upcoming protégé, whose performance on the day he graded as 9.5 on a 1-10 scale. He follows up with the reasons why.

"He did absolutely everything right today. He came off the flanks at times and also attacked through the middle. His technical ability is supreme, his first touch is great which makes him a big problem for defenders. With his first touch he is often able to create space for himself, and he is a very disciplined boy," says Duda, who has watched Ovoyo for the largest part of his fledgling career.

But Duda acknowledges that in a sport where at times size and height count for something, the lack of these attributes may be the only chink in Ovoyo's armour.

Well the diminutive midfielder has his eyes firmly fixed on a bright future with the major focus on finishing his studies, before which he hopes to play for Cranes perhaps after his first year at University and also join a local premier league club preferably KCCA.

