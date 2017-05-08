South Africa: Protesters Burn Classrooms in Reservoir Hills

Two classrooms at the Hillview Primary School in Reservoir Hills were set alight during a violent service delivery protest on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

One classroom was destroyed and the other was partially burnt, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

The protesters blocked roads around the school, including Palmiet Road and Varsity Drive, with burning tyres and rocks.

The protest began on Sunday night as people threw stones at passing vehicles. Zwane warned motorists to be careful in the area. No arrests had been made.

Source: News24