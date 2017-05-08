Tanzania: Vehicles Donation Set to Speed-Up Ministry's Dodoma Relocation Drive

Photo: Mohamed Mambo/Daily News

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga thanks the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Tanzania, Mr Ali Abdullah Al Mahruqi , after the envoy handed over two Land Cruiser vehicles donated by his government to the country, in Dar es Salaam, yesterday. Looking on is Acting Permanent Secretary, Amb. Ramadhan Mwinyi.

More than 50 per cent of officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have relocated to Dodoma, in response to the government's plan to shift to the capital from the port city of Dar es Salaam.

The Minister responsible for the ministry, Dr Augustine Mahiga, said yesterday, that his office was doing everything in its capacity to move to the capital city. Dr Mahiga made the revelation while receiving a donation of two Land Cruiser V8 vehicles worth 90,000 million US dollars from the Government of the Sultanate of Oman.

The cars were handed over by the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Tanzania, Mr Ali Abdullah Al Mahruqi. The Minister said that the vehicles have been provided to facilitate relocation of the Ministry's staff, documents and other materials from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

"We are very grateful to receive these cars from the government of Oman, to facilitate the ministry's move to Dodoma... already half of the staff have already moved to Dodoma and others are still in Dar es Salaam," he said. According to Dr Mahiga, the donation is part of aid that Tanzania is set to receive from the government of Oman and other countries.

He said that many countries have vowed to support the government's plan to relocate to Dodoma. He said that the ministry is currently facing shortage of vehicles to facilitate various activities in both Zanzibar and Mainland.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Ambassador Al Mahruqi said the support marks the longtime good relationship between Tanzania and Oman. Addressing a press conference in Dodoma recently, Dr Mahiga said at least 47 public servants, including his deputy and permanent secretaries (PSs)