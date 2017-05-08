A lecturer at the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU)'s department of Commerce and Law was arrested after he extorted $200 from a student in order to give him good grades.

Clever Vutete, 42, appeared before magistrate Barbra Chimboza and was remanded out of custody on $50 bail.

He was charged with criminal abuse of office and will be back in court on May 22.

Vutete was arrested after he received $50 trap money which was part of the sum he was demanding.

According to the state, sometime last year, Vutete approached Onias Rusike who is a Bachelor of Management Human Resources student.

It is alleged that he then told him that he was appointed to be his supervisor for the dissertation.

Vutete allegedly told Rusike that he had many students as such it would be wise if he gave him $200 to get better grades.

Rusike told him that he had no money for such an arrangement and Vutete told him that he was going to flunk.

At the end of last month, Rusike submitted his final dissertation for corrections and Vutete demanded $150.

Rusike, who had no means to meet the demands, decided to make a police report.

Last Thursday, a trap was set by detectives from commercial crime and Vutete was arrested as he was receiving the trap money from Rusike.

Sebastin Mutizirwa appeared for the state.