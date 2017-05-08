8 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Higher Education Delegation Back

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elita Chikwati

The higher education delegation that visited several countries to learn about advanced scientific methods and new technologies returned yesterday.

The delegation was led by Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo and comprised 10 vice-chancellors from local universities and officials from the ministry. They left the country last month to visit universities in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Cuba and Brazil.

Briefing journalists at the Harare International Airport soon after their arrival yesterday, chairman of the delegation, University of Zimbabwe Vice-Chancellor Professor Levy Nyagura said the main purpose of the visit was to observe and learn from some the leading universities in the world.

He said their focus was on science and technology, STEM and engineering. The delegation also wanted to compare what Zimbabwe is doing with similar technological initiatives in other countries, particularly in Asia.

"It is clear industrialisation and modernisation are driven by STEM. We identified a number of things that confirmed the initiatives we are undertaking in our universities," said Prof Nyagura.

Zimbabwe

Better Days Coming - Pastor Chris

Visiting Christ Embassy founder Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has said challenges facing Zimbabwe will soon be a thing of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.