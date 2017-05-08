Zimbabwe: Higher Education Delegation Back

The higher education delegation that visited several countries to learn about advanced scientific methods and new technologies returned yesterday.

The delegation was led by Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo and comprised 10 vice-chancellors from local universities and officials from the ministry. They left the country last month to visit universities in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Cuba and Brazil.

Briefing journalists at the Harare International Airport soon after their arrival yesterday, chairman of the delegation, University of Zimbabwe Vice-Chancellor Professor Levy Nyagura said the main purpose of the visit was to observe and learn from some the leading universities in the world.

He said their focus was on science and technology, STEM and engineering. The delegation also wanted to compare what Zimbabwe is doing with similar technological initiatives in other countries, particularly in Asia.

"It is clear industrialisation and modernisation are driven by STEM. We identified a number of things that confirmed the initiatives we are undertaking in our universities," said Prof Nyagura.