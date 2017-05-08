7 May 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: MPs Demand for Review of Tourism Agencies

Members of Parliament (MPs) have threatened to block the budget for the tourism industry unless all four bodies involved in the tourism sector have functional boards.

In the proposed budget for next financial year, tourism has been allotted Shs89billion but the ministry is requesting for an additional Shs65bn to market the country as a tourism destination.

The MPs however wondered why the Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute, Uganda Wildlife Education Centre and Uganda Wildlife Training Institute do not have boards.

One of the MPs said it could be a ploy by some people to misappropriate money since boards will not be there to check the excesses.

The MPs resolved that they will not pass the budget unless the boards are in place saying that the Executive Directors will have full sway over how the money is used if the budget is passed in the current circumstances.

