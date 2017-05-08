East Africa: Eight Rwandan Killers Still On 'Wanted' List

Arusha — Eight fugitives suspected to have taken part in the mass killings of Rwandans during the infamous 1994 genocide are still being hunted down and upon arrest, three of them will be tried in Arusha.

"...and the other five will face their charges in Rwanda as stipulated in the United Nations agreement," explained, Mr Danford Mpumilwa the Communication Officer with Arushabased International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

He pointed out that the notorious renegade, Felicien Kabuga is among the three who must be brought to justice in Arusha. "The world has neither forgotten nor relaxed, the global hunt on the eight traitors behind the genocide," maintained Mpumilwa.

An aged Felicien Kabuga (82) is a Rwandan tycoon and businessman, alleged to have financed as well as actively participating in the Rwandan genocide, which claimed over 1,000 people.

The escapee Kabuga whose whereabouts still baffles was closely connected to Juvénal Habyarimana's MRND party and the Akazu, an informal group of Hutu extremists from northern Rwanda.

Besides Kabuga, the other two in the wanted list for trial are former Defense Minister Augustin Bizimana and Major Protais Mpiranya, the former commander of Habyarimana's Presidential guard. The three top the list of notorious fugitives.

The other five, allegedly hiding in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), could have 'lost themselves,' anywhere within the vast and troubled country.

Following the 1994 genocide, the UN established a special International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) which ran operations at the Arusha International Conference Center (AICC) from 1995 to 2013. During the 5,900 trial days, the ICTR indicted 95 individuals.

The ICTR convicted 61 individuals: 33 of whom are currently serving sentences, 22 of whom have completed their sentences, and six of whom died while serving their sentences.

The UN Tribunal acquitted 14 suspects and transferred 10 cases to national jurisdictions. Upon arrest, the eight fugitives will be tried before the newly established Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) which operates from Kisongo area in Arusha.