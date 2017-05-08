Arusha — Mining sector stakeholders have been asked to establish local processing plants, to liberate the country from exporting raw precious stones.

The Commissioner for minerals in the ministry of energy and minerals, Engineer Benjamin Mchwampaka, said that the move would give impetus to the government's ambition to attain its 'industry-driven economy by 2025' ambition.

He was speaking at the closing session of the 6th International Mineral expo held in Arusha Region from May 3 to 5. Over 390 local and international mining firms participated in the exhibition in Arusha city.

Eng Mchwampaka pointed out, furthermore, that, local smelting industries would add value to the country's minerals before export. He remarked: "A modern Tanzania should embrace industries.

Those of us in the mining sector must have processing plants; these would add value on our minerals, and create employ ment opportunities."

Meanwhile, Commissioner Mchwampaka revealed that the ministry had asked the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to create a friendlier environment for attracting more Tanzanians to participate in the business.

"We are eager to improve the business environment, and encourage many businesspeople to participate in such exhibitions," he said.

During the exhibition, a special auction for Tanzanite was held, an event which Eng Mchwampaka described as helpful if it was organized regularly.

A total of 48 companies took part, whereby the Tanzanite One Company sold all 691,060 grams of its raw Tanzanite, earning the company 3.1million US dollars.

He commended the Nigerian government's participation, one of whose benefits he said was an inter-nation exchange of experiences.

The delegation, consisting of government officials and business people, was led by the Nigerian Minister for Minerals and Industrial Development, Mr Abubakar Bwari.