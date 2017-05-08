Uganda: KCCA Title Bid Delayed

Kampala — KCCA on Saturday thrashed Kirinya Jinja 5-1 to move closer to retaining their Azam Uganda Premier League title.

The result not only left them on the brink of the title but it also had a ripple effect in the race for survival at the lower end with KCCA also due to play Lweza and Sadolin, two of the bottom four teams.

Focus for the Lugogo based side though will be on wrapping up the title against Lweza tomorrow following a comprehensive victory in which they scored more than two goals for the first time since thrashing Onduparaka 7-1 in February.

The reigning league champions mathematically require two points from their three remaining fixtures with SC Villa, their nearest challengers five points behind and having played a game more.

On Saturday at the Phillip Omondi Ground they appeared ruthless.

Nigerian import Sulaimon Akinyemi, on a rare start this season got the opening goal toe-poking past goalkeeper Tom Ikara before Geoffrey Sserunkuma scored from the penalty spot after Dennis Rukundo was tripped by Moses Kamya.

Eleven minutes after halftime, the Jinja based side pulled a goal back when Bashir Mutanda was shoved by Dennis Rukundo in the box with the forward lifting himself to score the resultant penalty.

Derrick Nsibambi then scored a brace first lifting the ball over the advancing Ikara before being set up by Geoffrey Sserunkuma for the fourth.

Nsibambi then generously set up substitute Noel Nasasira for the fifth to complete the result that moves them to 57 points.

In Kavumba, Villa ensured KCCA will have to postpone the title celebrations till tomorrow after a 2-0 away victory over Soana in which Umar Kasumba scored.

The Jogoos consequently remained five points behind but having played a game more than KCCA who will wrap up the title with a win over Lweza.

The result would however dent Lweza's hopes of survival with the side currently level on 28 points with Kirinya -Jinja .

The latter however occupy the final relegation spot by virtue of an inferior gal difference. KCCA also have to play Sadolin who are second from bottom and two points behind Kirinya.