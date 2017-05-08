8 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Help Find Missing Unicef Director - Zuma

President Jacob Zuma on Monday appealed to members of the public to provide police with any information about missing Unicef director Charlotte Nikoi.

Nikoi, 50, a Ghanaian citizen, was reported missing on March 21 after she went for a hike up Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain with her husband. They were on holiday in Cape Town to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Speaking on the side-lines of the World Economic Forum in Durban, a special envoy from Ghana made a special plea to South Africans to help find Nikoi, Zuma said in a statement.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais told News24 in March they were 95% sure she was not in the area of Table Mountain where she was reported missing.

"This means she came off the mountain and was either taken away, or went away from that area," Marais said at the time.

