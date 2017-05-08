South Africa: Zuma Must Provide Houses - Eldorado Park Protester

Violent protests in Eldorado Park on Monday morning were out of desperation for proper housing, one resident said.

"We are protesting because we want houses, we have been living in zozos [shacks] for how many years," Deoline Jacobs told News24.

"You get up to 10 people in one shack; how are the people supposed to live? There is a lot of unemployment first of all and then there's a housing issue. When will it end? When does it stop? When will Zuma actually come down and see Eldos [Eldorado Park] people?"

Protests started early on Monday morning as locals barricaded parts of the N12 and Golden Highway with rocks and burning tyres. The N12 had since been reopened.

Jacobs said they were tired of political leaders making empty promises.

"Our children get sick. There're old people staying in the zozos. I want to know: When are they going to build houses for Eldos, because we are side-lined on this road.

"When voting time comes, they want our votes. They make promises that don't come true for us."

Land

Local government officials had told them there was no land available to build RDP houses, Jacobs said.

"But there is a lot of vacant land around here - a lot of vacant land where they can start to build. We'd really appreciate it.

"Someone from the Parliament must come out, or the housing MEC, must come out and see that there is a need in Eldorado Park."

Promises of housing had been made since 2001, Jacobs said.

Community leader Philip Ratson told News24 that a peaceful protest was planned, but that it turned violent due to the desperation of residents.

"I can't even handle these people as a community leader. So I am just asking people: 'Please man whatever you can see in the community, as councillors, as MECs of housing, can you see the people are really desperate to have houses,'" he said.

Source: News24