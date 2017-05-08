The Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick, has been appointed president of Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, and Media Committees of the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

Pinnick's appointment was made at the ongoing first Executive Committee meeting of the CAF taking place at the Sheraton Hotel in Manama, Bahrain.

This is the maiden meeting since the elective General Assembly of 16 March 2017 where Ahmad Ahmad emerged as the new CAF president and Pinnick was voted into the Federations' Executive Committee.

Fifteen (15 points) are on the agenda, with the background outlining matters to be implemented in the next four years by the new Executive elected in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and led by CAF President Ahmad.