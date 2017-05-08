South Africa: Crusaders Coach - SA Teams Not Fit Enough

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson feels South African teams aren't fit enough to compete in Super Rugby.

Robertson was speaking in Pretoria on Saturday after his side scored 10 tries in a 62-24 defeat of the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

In the post-match press conference, Robertson said the Bulls struggled with the tempo at which they play the game.

He added that the fitness of South African teams needed to improve.

"For me, clearly, the South African teams need to be fitter. Super Rugby is a fast game, it's a tempo game. It's a game with a high skill level and you make errors when you're fatigued," Robertson said.

"And I think it showed (against the Bulls), we got momentum and played with speed... they struggled to stay with us. That's clear, that picture's clear for everyone to see..."

The Crusaders, who defeated the Cheetahs 48-21 in Bloemfontein the previous week, return to New Zealand still unbeaten in 2017 after 10 consecutive wins.

Source: Sport24