8 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Irrigation Farmers Lose N30 Million Crops As Dam Dries Up in Katsina

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
irrigation pipe

Hundreds of irrigation farmers using water from Musawa dam in Katsina State are counting their losses following sudden drying up of the dam.

Newsmen report that crops at various stages of maturity have wilted, forcing some of the farmers to commence early harvest to salvage what they could of the crops.

Alhaji Idris Abdullahi, the Chairman of Musawa Irrigation Farmers Association, told journalists on Monday that more than 150 farmers were affected.

Abdullahi put the estimated losses incurred by the farmers to around N30 million, and loss of jobs to about 1,000 farm hands.

He said about 150 hectares of tomato, potato, wheat, maize, onion and other vegetables were damaged.

The chairman said that the dam, constructed 60 years ago was only dredged once, and called on the Katsina State Government to intervene.

He said that the government should dredge the dam before the rains set in, and support farmers affected to cushion their losses.

The chairman described the dam as a major source of employment to people in the area, and said it should be salvaged to save the people from penury.

He however said that the Katsina Agricultural and Rural Development Authority had pledged to drill wash bores to assist the irrigation farmers.

Nigeria

President Buhari Off to London on Another Medical Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London on Sunday night (tonight) for “medical follow-up,”his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.