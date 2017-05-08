8 May 2017

Nigeria: We Have Brought Over N50 Billion Projects to Bauchi - Dogara

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — The Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has disclosed that efforts of lawmakers from the state have attracted federal government projects and interventions worth over N50bn to many parts of ‎the state.

He made the disclosure Saturday while flagging-off road projects in Dass, one of the local governments making up his constituency.

Water, health and other road projects were also flagged off or commissioned by the speaker in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro, which are the other local government areas in his constituency.

According to him, other road projects to be executed by the federal government in Bauchi include; the Bauchi-Gombe federal highway, the highway from Kano-Bauchi North and Bauchi Central up to Maiduguri.

He said that other roads to be constructed in Bauchi South are Burga to Plateau state through Pankshin - Tapshin - Sara-Mangu which will also connect Lere down to Jos.

The speaker therefore called on the Plateau state governor to complete the road from Zwall to Mai Juju which is at the boundary between Bauchi and Plateau States.

Dogara further informed that the contractor handling the road construction projects was the same contractor who constructed the Bauchi-Tafawa Balewa road.

The Speaker was accompanied to the event by members of both chambers of the National Assembly from all the geopolitical zones of the country.

