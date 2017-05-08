Nigeria: Ambode Blocks Administrators From Lagos LG Polls

Lagos — Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has barred sole administrators in Lagos State from contesting in the July 22 local government polls.

It would be recalled that 57 sole administrators were sworn in by the governor in June, last year, to manage the affairs of the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The governor had at the time told them to hold forte for only three months but later extended their stay till date.

However, with the local government elections drawing nearer and the sale of forms for aspirants ongoing, Ambode had barred the caretaker chairmen from contesting.

Sources within the ruling APC in the state confirmed the development to Daily Trust, which was said to have jolted some of the sole administrators, who already showed interest in contesting to lead their area councils.

It was gathered that the governor actually gave the directive barring serving council bosses from contesting in January, but they never took the order serious.

A sole administrator, who confirmed the development to our correspondent, said, "It is true the governor directed us not to contest, but some of us went ahead to buy forms in defiance to the directive; the governor even threatened to sack them but shelved the idea after pleadings," he said.

It was learnt that the decision to bar the caretaker council bosses from contesting was to enable them concentrate on governance during their sojourn in the councils.

Another source added that the decision had trimmed the number of aspirants, as the party strived to manage over 2000 aspirants vying for the party's tickets for 57 chairmanship positions and 377 councillors.