Nigeria: Tinubu - Focus On Buhari's Honest Leadership Not His Health

Lagos — The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has advised Nigerians to focus on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and his sincere desire to make Nigeria great once again rather than listen to 'unfounded speculations' about the president's health.

In a statement released in Lagos yesterday by his media office, Tinubu said many of the speculations on the president's health were done for selfish reasons, adding that those engaged in such speculations, would soon be found out.

The Asiwaju called on Nigerians to ignore speculations, saying such talk would serve no purpose other than encourage those bent on derailing Buhari's agenda and creating divisive tendencies that could pit one section of Nigeria against another.

Calling on those sincerely concerned about the President's health not to allow fear to ambush their better judgment and courage, the APC leader said, "They should not give themselves to idle speculation. We should not buy into the myth of some cabal at work. Dwelling in empty speculation on the existence of some mythical cabal is not what the country needs at present. From what I can see, the President remains at the helm and his policies are being implemented."

The Asiwaju also spoke of the President's effort in steering the nation's economy aright. Admitting that Nigeria was facing stiff economic challenges, he argued that the situation was "neither President's Buhari's doing nor choosing."

"His policies have begun to bear fruit. We are moving out of recession and toward the long-term reshaping of the national economy. Given the complex menu of problems he has faced, President Buhari has done well in a tough situation. While I seek not to diminish the hardship still faced by many of our people, we also must be cognizant of the important progress made these past two years," he said.

He advised those who publicly speculate about the issue of the President's health to keep all of this in mind. "Much is at stake. We owe a responsibility to be wise and circumspect in what is spoken into the public ear," he said.

"If we can trust him to handle difficult matters of governance, we can also trust him to make correct decisions regarding his personal health. The President Buhari I have come to know is an honest and responsible man and leader," he stated.

The Asiwaju also said that when Buhari returned to Nigeria on March 10, 2017, he disclosed to the nation that he had been sick to the extent that he received blood transfusion and would leave for further treatment at some future date. He added that the President told Nigerians he would follow the counsel of his doctors and there was every reason to believe that he had been true to their counsel.