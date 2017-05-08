Tanzania: MPs Forfeit Their Daily Allowance for Accident Victims

Photo: Daily News

The ill-fated bus in which 35 pupils were killed on Saturday morning being pulled out of the ravine in Karatu.

Dodoma — The Parliament on Monday donated Sh100 million to the families of 35 people who were killed in Karatu accident on Saturday.

MPs resolved to donate their allowance for the day as their condolences to the families.

32 students, two teachers and a driver perished after their minibus veered off the road in Karatu on a Saturday morning.

Announcing amount that have been collected, Speaker Job Ndugai said the money will be submitted to the office of Arusha Regional Commissioner on a condition that it will be handled to the families of the deceased.

"Contributions from MPs reached Sh86 million, and my office added Sh14 million," announced Mr Ndugai.