8 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: University of Dar es Salaam to Exhibit Research Outcomes

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The University of Dar es Salaam will on Wednesday present to the public best research exhibitions.

They include 70 projects on energy, agriculture, environment, health education among others.

Head of UDSM directorate of research, Prof Cuthbert Kimambo, said the event will be opened by minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango.

"The research week aims at presenting research and information based solutions of a range of social challenges facing the country," he said.

He noted that the exhibition will also provide an opportunity for forging partnerships between public and private organisations, nationally and globally.

