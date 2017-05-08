Tanzania: Women to Gain From Sh12 Billion TMEA Deal

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania will benefit from Sh12 billion committed to a trading programme courtesy of TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) to empower women entrepreneurs in the country to access have to the East African Community and international markets.

The commitment was made by the Director of TradeMark East Africa, Tanzania branch, Mr John Ulanga, while announcing Sh500 millions to support Tanzania Women Chamber of Commerce (TWCC).

The cash will enable them to implement their project on cross border women traders during a Validation Workshop for a Baseline Survey that was conducted to ascertain status of Tanzania women traders export to EAC region in Dar es Salaam over the week end.

The workshop, held in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, involved women traders to discuss obstacles to women traders across borders.

Mr. Ulanga said TMEA Women and Trade (WaT) programme seeks to increase incomes and improve livelihoods for women traders and women-owned enterprises through capacity building, addressing trade barriers and advocacy for policies that will create an enabling environment for them to thrive.

Mr. Ulanga said the survey had shown 70 per cent of cross-border business was done by women, but for a long time, they had been marginalized by a series of obstacles and barriers from geographical, gender, financial, legal, exclusion.

"Government and Private Sector need to jointly show their recognition of women's labour by providing a fair and productive environment for them to trade," he said adding, "It is therefore important to continually advocate for balanced frameworks and policy change that will nurture the growth of women in cross border trading".

He further said, TMEA's Women and Trade (WaT) programmes seek to use existing infrastructure to implement and roll out the various interventions focusing on women informal cross border traders. Women's inclusion is very important to improving the region's overall business competitiveness."

Expressing appreciation for the assistance, the TWCC chairperson Ms. Jaquiline Mneney Maleko, said empowering women creates a positive multiplier effect on poverty reduction, economic growth, government revenues and employment creation, among other factors.

"We indeed are grateful to TMEA and its partners for playing a big role in reducing poverty by increasing participation of women in export and trade in East Africa, increasing in female employment, increasing the value of exports."