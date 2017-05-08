Tanzania: Councils Ordered to Respond to 707 Queries Raised By Controller and Auditor General

Mbeya — All the councils in Mbeya Region have been ordered to respond to 707 unattended queries of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) made in the 2015/16 Financial Year.

The implementation of order should have been carried out in in January, this year, after it was ordered by the Local Authorities' Accounts Committee (LAAC).

The Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, also issued the order over the weekend to the councils to respond to the queries during a meeting to review the CAG report of the Financial Year that ended on June 30 last year.

The meeting, which took place at the Mkapa Conference Hall here, attracted district commissioners, directors and heads of departments.

Mr Makalla said he called the meeting to push for the implementation of the order by the LAAC which had inspected various development projects in January, this year, and issued the order.

According to Mr Makalla, the councils with the unattended queries in brackets are: Mbeya City (178); Mbeya Rural (92); Mbarali (49); Chunya (138); Rungwe (115); Kyela (96) and Busokelo (31). However, he blamed poor cooperation in job performance.

"Poor cooperation in job performance has been the problem that contributes to the councils having a pileup of unanswered queries. So, I order that by June 30, this year, all the queries should be answered, according to the law and professionally," he ordered.

The regional commissioner also ordered all the councils' managements to effectively manage development project funds and prepare reports that would enable government auditors to easily carry out their duties.

The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) for the Southern Highlands, Mr Nestory Karia, blamed accounting officers the council for not responding to the queries because of not paying attention to the project accountancy laws and instead they prioritized their own interests.

Mr Karia said for the Financial Year that ended on June 30, last year, unsatisfactory financial reports increased from three to seven, equivalent to 86 percent, which endangers job performance in the councils