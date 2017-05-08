8 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Councils Ordered to Respond to 707 Queries Raised By Controller and Auditor General

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hawa Mathias

Mbeya — All the councils in Mbeya Region have been ordered to respond to 707 unattended queries of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) made in the 2015/16 Financial Year.

The implementation of order should have been carried out in in January, this year, after it was ordered by the Local Authorities' Accounts Committee (LAAC).

The Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, also issued the order over the weekend to the councils to respond to the queries during a meeting to review the CAG report of the Financial Year that ended on June 30 last year.

The meeting, which took place at the Mkapa Conference Hall here, attracted district commissioners, directors and heads of departments.

Mr Makalla said he called the meeting to push for the implementation of the order by the LAAC which had inspected various development projects in January, this year, and issued the order.

According to Mr Makalla, the councils with the unattended queries in brackets are: Mbeya City (178); Mbeya Rural (92); Mbarali (49); Chunya (138); Rungwe (115); Kyela (96) and Busokelo (31). However, he blamed poor cooperation in job performance.

"Poor cooperation in job performance has been the problem that contributes to the councils having a pileup of unanswered queries. So, I order that by June 30, this year, all the queries should be answered, according to the law and professionally," he ordered.

The regional commissioner also ordered all the councils' managements to effectively manage development project funds and prepare reports that would enable government auditors to easily carry out their duties.

The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) for the Southern Highlands, Mr Nestory Karia, blamed accounting officers the council for not responding to the queries because of not paying attention to the project accountancy laws and instead they prioritized their own interests.

Mr Karia said for the Financial Year that ended on June 30, last year, unsatisfactory financial reports increased from three to seven, equivalent to 86 percent, which endangers job performance in the councils

Tanzania

Thousands Pay Respect to Pupils Killed in Accident

Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan is leading government, party and community leaders as well as thousands of Arusha… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.