Tanzania: Thousands Pay Respect to Pupils Killed in Accident

Arusha — Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan is leading government, party and community leaders as well as thousands of Arusha residents to pay their last respects to 33 pupils, two teachers and a driver who were killed in a grisly accident in Karatu last Saturday.

Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium where the public farewell is being organised is full packed and thousands of other mourners are still outside the stadium.

In his statement earlier, Arusha regional commissioner, Mr Mrisho Gambo said the government will partly meet burial costs for each of the deceased.

Condolences have continued to pour from across the country as well as from neighbouring countries.

Kenya has sent its Education minister to attend the farewell.