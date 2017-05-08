Nigeria: Nulge Issues 21-Day Ultimatum Over Unpaid Salaries

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE),Delta State Branch has issued a 21 days ultimatum from Friday May 5th, 2017 to the state government to pay salaries owed its members for over 10 months.

The Secretary of NULGE in Delta, Comrade Peter Ene, in a statement yesterday, also said the union planned a mass rally in the three senatorial districts of the state within the ultimatum to send signal that an industrial dispute would be declared if their demand is not met at the expiration of the ultimatum.

Comrade Ene said it was sad that a worker who has many dependants was being owed between eight to 13 months.

"The state executive council has resolved to declare a trade dispute and give a 21-day ultimatum to the state government commencing from Friday 5th May, 2017 within which all arrears of salaries ranging from eight to13 months should be paid or be ready to face industrial action," he said.

"The union shall organise mass protests rally in the three senatorial districts within the 21-day ultimatum; while the mother of all rallies shall hold in Asaba and will have in attendance the National President, civil society groups and Human Right activists," he said.