South Africa: A Total of Six Suspects Arrested During Operations At Inchanga

press release

Operations conducted in Inchanga area by EThekwini Inner and Outer West police officers and Port Shepstone Public Order Police yielded positive results when they seized three unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dagga and mandrax tablets. A two-day joint operation was conducted from Friday, 5 May 2017 until Saturday, 6 May 2017 by police in an effort to reduce crime in the area. Five suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and the sixth suspect was arrested for possession of drugs. The recovered firearms which were two pistols and a revolver, will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in any crime in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bhekinkosi Langa commended the police officers for conducting successful operations in the area. "We are glad that our operations in this area are bearing fruits. We are appealing to the community to continue supporting police in the fight against crime by reporting those that are behind criminality. We will continue to fight crime in Inchanga by employing all six pillars of our back to basics approach," he said.