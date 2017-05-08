8 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: A Total of Six Suspects Arrested During Operations At Inchanga

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Operations conducted in Inchanga area by EThekwini Inner and Outer West police officers and Port Shepstone Public Order Police yielded positive results when they seized three unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dagga and mandrax tablets. A two-day joint operation was conducted from Friday, 5 May 2017 until Saturday, 6 May 2017 by police in an effort to reduce crime in the area. Five suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and the sixth suspect was arrested for possession of drugs. The recovered firearms which were two pistols and a revolver, will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in any crime in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bhekinkosi Langa commended the police officers for conducting successful operations in the area. "We are glad that our operations in this area are bearing fruits. We are appealing to the community to continue supporting police in the fight against crime by reporting those that are behind criminality. We will continue to fight crime in Inchanga by employing all six pillars of our back to basics approach," he said.

South Africa

Australian Mining Company Sues Environmental Lawyers

Mining company accused of damaging West Coast is claiming over R1 million in damages from activists Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.