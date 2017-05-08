South Africa: DA to Report ANC MP to Ethics Committee for Failure to Declare Consultancy Agreement

press release

The DA will be reporting ANC MP Mnyamezeli Booi to Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests for failing to declare remuneration he received in terms of a consultancy agreement entered into with Lurco Coal (Pty) Ltd in November 2015.

In terms of this agreement, Booi was appointed as a "consultant" by Lurco Coal, to "consult with and advise the company, on a non-exclusive basis"; however, this is not reflected in his 2016 Register of Members' Interests.

By not declaring this agreement, Booi has completely disregarded the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members' Interest for Assembly and Permanent Council Members.

Clause 4.1.1 of the Code of Ethical Conduct requires members to abide by the principles, rules and obligations of the Code, while clause 7.1. forbids members to undertake remunerated employment outside of Parliament without obtaining the requisite permission in terms of clauses 7.2 and 7.3. Furthermore, clause 9.3.4 of the Code, specifically outlines that "consultancies" are considered interests that must be disclosed.

The failure to declare the consulting contract and any subsequent payments he received from Lurco Coal is, therefore, in contravention of clauses 4.1, 7.1 and 9.3.4 of the Code of Ethical Conduct.

The DA is also concerned what the effects of this consulting may have been. The DA will be submitting further questions about any contracts or tenders that Lurco Coal may have had with government or state-owned enterprises. The public should know whether any exist and whether they were obtained through Booi's intervention.

Members of Parliament are public representatives and should be held to account, it is, therefore, imperative that the Ethics Committee investigate this matter in order to ensure that Booi is held accountable for failing to disclose his interests.

James Lorimer MP

DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources