7 May 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Antipas Set to Leave Hobro Ik

By Daniel Nhakaniso

Former Warriors striker Quincy Antipas is set to leave Danish First Division club Hobro IK when his contract comes to an end next month.

The 33-year-old former Motor Action and CAPS United player, who is revered in Denmark after successful spells at four other clubs in that country, spent the most part of the last seasons on the sidelines due to a long-term injury.

Despite recently returning to full fitness, Antipas has ruled out a possible contract extension at Hobro IK, despite the club's imminent return to the topflight Danish Superliga due to limited game time.

Instead, Antipas, in an interview with the Danish television network TV3 Sport last week, expressed his desire to join another club in Denmark, preferably where he will be able to play consistently.

"I've been injured for a long time; the most obvious route is that I'm likely to leave the club. It will probably be easiest to get a new club here, but first of all, I would like to find a club where I can get playing time after having been out for two years. The clubs know who I am and most coaches have seen me play for or against them," Antipas said.

Although he has been based in Denmark for almost 10 years, which qualifies him to apply for Danish citizenship, the former Prince Edward schoolboy ruled out a possible nationality switch.

"I am still closely linked to my homeland, so I have not really thought about it," he said when asked if he would consider taking up Danish citizenship.

Antipas joined the then newly-promoted Danish Superliga side Hobro IK in 2014 on a two-year deal from giants Brondby, where he is considered a legend after almost single-handedly saving the club from relegation in 2013.

After making an instant impact Antipas - who was described as the biggest ever signing in the history of the Danish side - was offered a new three-year deal in 2015.

Since arriving in Denmark almost 10 years ago, Hobro is Antipas' fifth club in the Scandinavian country after also turning out for lower division side Blokhus, HB Koge, giants Brondby and Silas Songani's current club Sonderjyeske.

The former Motor Action man has also played in Morocco for Moghreb Tetouan and MAS Fez.

