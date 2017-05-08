Namibia: Henning, Petchey Win Junior Tennis Titles

PHILIP Henning and Miah Petchey of South Africa both comfortably won the singles titles at the ITF CAT South Central Circuit junior tournament in Windhoek on Saturday.

The top-seeded Henning beat compatriot and eighth-seeded Pierre Malan 6-3, 6-0 in the Boys u18 final, while Petchey beat another South African, Delien Kleinhans 6-2, 6-2 in the Girls u18 final.

The boys final started off quite evenly with both players displaying strong serves and groundstrokes.

Henning was the first to threaten a service break in the seventh game when he held two break points, but Malan finally managed to hold his serve with a fine passing shot to go 3-2 ahead.

Henning, however, soon drew level and finally broke Malan's serve in the seventh game to go 4-3 ahead.

He continued to pile on the pressure and broke Malan's serve for a second time to win the first set 6-3.

Malan capitulated with a mixture of erratic serves and unforced errors, as Henning breezed through the second set to win the match 6-3, 6-0.

In the semi-finals, Henning beat the 11th-seeded Joubert Klopper of South Africa 6-1, 6-2, while Malan beat another South Africa, the second-seeded Matthew Johnson 6-3, 6-1.

The Girls u18 final was also quite one-sided as the third-seeded Petchey beat the unseeded Kleinhans 6-2, 6-2.

In the semifinals, Petchey beat the fifth-seeded Aisha Niyonkuru of Burundi in a titanic battle over three sets, 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, while Kleinhans beat the seventh-seeded Marne Dercksen of South Africa 6-4, 6-0.

Henning won a second title when he teamed up with compatriot Christiaan Worst to win the boys doubles title. They beat Malan and Matthew Johnson 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

The girls doubles title was won by Katie Lafrance of the United States and Lillian Gabrielsen of Norway, who beat Petchey and Megan Basson of South Africa 7-6, 6-7, 11-9 in the final.

Junior players from numerous countries including the likes of South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Burundi, Botswana, Madagascar, Mozambique, India, the United States, Great Britain, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Serbia and Spain competed in the tournament.

A second ITF CAT South Central Circuit junior tournament will start in Windhoek on Monday.