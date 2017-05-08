Namibia: Land Grabbing Headache for Walvis Bay

The police and the Walvis Bay local authority have their hands full trying to ward off and contain the illegal occupation of municipal land.

Land grabbers on Saturday told Nampa that they had no other option because high rentals and a lack of sanitation at Kuisebmond force them to occupy municipal land at the town.

The last land grab incident at the town happened in April last year.

They said most of their number were unemployed, yet they were being asked to pay rent of N$1 000 or more for backyard shacks without toilets, forcing them to relieve themselves in the dunes, in plastic bags or in buckets.

On 2 May, the group of land grabbers started erecting tents along Himalaya and Spitzkoppe streets, which was followed by police promptly removing them.

The removal took place on 3 and 4 May, but they kept returning, and some managed to erect shacks on Saturday.

Nehale LyaMpingana junior, the group leader, told Nampa that the group consisted of about 1 200 landless people, with more expected to join them to occupy land at Walvis Bay.

LyaMpingana said they were not violent, and that was demonstrated when the police evicted them without any resistance.

He said the land they occupied had been unoccupied for a long time, and they had requested the municipality to allocate it to them, but received no response.

In a letter to the municipality dated 29 April this year, the group asked to temporarily occupy the land.

"They have been ignoring our requests, so people decided to occupy the land."

Community activist Kennedy Iilonga, who was among the land grabbers, said the land grab should be seen as showing government that the community was tired and in desperate need of land.

"People are willing to move from here if land is given to them. They will never fight over this piece of land," Iilonga explained.

Municipal spokesperson Kevin Adams on Saturday said since the occupation was illegal, the police were responsible for handling the situation.

He said he could not comment on the request by the group to temporarily occupy the land.

Police commissioner Andreas Nelumbu confirmed the eviction, saying even if there were no eviction notices, officers were doing their duty. He said eviction notices would soon be issued, after which the erected shacks would be demolished.

"We cannot continue going back and forth with them. This time when we act, we will charge them. What they are doing is illegal," he stressed.

- Nampa