Zimbabwe: ZPC Kariba Cruise, City Finally Win

GANGLY forward Daniel Chakupe's brace was enough to secure three points for ZPC Kariba, who registered their third win on the trot with a victory over Bulawayo City at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday.

The hosts took the lead against the run of play in the 44th minute when in-form Fransico Zekumbawira turned provider from a corner kick for Chakupe to slot the ball home from a goalmouth melee after Bulawayo City keeper Liberty Chirava failed to deal with the ball.

Chakupe completed his brace in the 63th minute when his shot beat outstretched Chirava from a good pass by Raphael Manuvire, who had an otherwise subdued game.

ZPC coach Sunday Chidzambwa was a very happy man after the game.

"I'm happy that we have collected maximum points; although we didn't play well in the first half, we turned on the heat in the second half and what is important is that we bagged the points," said Chidzambwa.

Meanwhile in Beitbridge, Rex Mpisa reports that Harare City's Edwin Madanhanga's well taken free kick in the 81st minute ensured Harare City collected their first set of maximum points this season with a 1-0 win over Tsholotsho FC at Dulivadzimu Stadium yesterday.

Madanhanga cleverly drilled his ball through the wall from a free kick 25 metres out to beat Tsholotsho keeper Mariyoni Chang and getting the much-desired points for Harare City.

A relieved Harare City coach Michael Madzivanyika praised his team for bagging maximum points away from home.

Tsholotsho coach Farai Tawachera blamed his team's momentary lack of concentration.

"We were in control but my boys lost concentration and we lost. We practised defending those free kicks from the same spot and they just lost concentration," said Tawachera.

ZPC Kariba . . .(1) 2

Bulawayo City . (0) 0

Tsholotsho . . . 0 (0)

Harare City . . (0) 1