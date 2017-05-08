Namibia: Goethe-Institut Funding for Arts Projects

Goethe-Institut Namibia recently announced the commencement of phase two of the Goethe Stage initiative that funds the projects of local and new artists in Namibia.

The discipline does not matter and the institute encourages collaboration amongst artists.

Through this initiative, Goethe-Institut Namibia aims to promote intercultural collaboration through the arts.

Local artists of all disciplines are invited to submit project proposals for art projects such as events, exhibitions, performances, workshops and other ways in which the cultural landscape of the country is enriched through cultural development.

New artists are encouraged to apply, as well as collaborations between artists. Four public calls for proposals per annum will be administered and selected by an independent jury.

The programme aims to facilitate artistic works that are new. The Goethe Stage will financially support local artists in realising their artistic works. The Stage will fund 12 artists a year on a quarterly basis with projects ranging from N$3 000 to N$7 000.

In addition to financial support, the Goethe-Institut will also, if available and on request, provide venue space for the final product. Jury members from the institute can provide consultation and advice to the applicants.

The Goethe Stage supports new, upcoming, experimental and small-scale artistic works, whilst maintaining sensitivity for the chosen context, and local and institutional relevance.

Proposals will be evaluated by an independent jury comprising artists, academics, media correspondents and business-oriented individuals. The proposals will be evaluated not only in terms of the work itself, but also the space for which it is intended: Considering the appropriateness, relevance and budget.

Applications have been open since Tuesday, 2 May and will be open until Thursday, 18 May at 14h00.