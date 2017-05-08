Five people died and three others were injured in another gruesome accident on Friday evening at the Oshikwiyu village in the Oshana region.

The latest multiple-deaths crash comes just a week after another horrific accident on the Okahandja/Otjiwarongo main road claimed 15 lives last week.

Police have identified the dead as Amandus Tomas (34), Herman Muhongo (age unknown), Ruben Immanuel (34), Ottillie Mumbala (28) and Julia Amadhila (34).

Tomas was the driver of a VW Polo, while Immmanuel was the driver of a Toyota Corolla. The two vehicles collided head-on, causing both vehicles to overturn.

According to the police, it was not clear who or what caused the collision, and investigations continue.

In a separate incident, Jasper Jacobus (13), died after losing control of a vehicle he was driving along the Tsumeb-Tsintsabis gravel road.

Police said two passengers, aged 48 and 50, respectively, were injured in the accident which happened some 45km outside Tsumeb.

A cyclist died on the Western Bypass in Windhoek yesterday after allegedly being hit by a Kia sedan. The driver has not yet been arrested.

The Namibian cannot name the cyclist because the next of kin had not been informed yet by yesterday.

In other accident news, Selma Hanghome (37) and 4-year-old Lavinia Kathima died on the spot in the Oshiiko location of Ongwediva on Friday after they were run over by a silver Toyota Corolla as they were crossing a road.

The driver has not been arrested yet, and police investigations continue. Police furthermore stated that five people, including a 14-year-old boy of Elavi village at Tsintsabis in the Oshikoto region, were raped over the weekend.

The teenage boy was allegedly raped at knife point by an 18-year-old youth on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the suspect lured his victim to his room by giving him the keys to unlock the door, and followed him inside. Police investigations continue.

On Thursday, a 13-year-old girl from the Onhiihwa village in the Oshikoto region was allegedly raped by a 58-year-old man, believed to be her uncle. Police said the man, who is still at large, raped the girl in the bushes.

A man (37) from the Otjovatjimba village near Omatjete in the Erongo region, was arrested over the alleged abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl on Thursday night. Police said the man bundled the girl into his vehicle, and drove with her from Omatjete to Otjovatjimba.

At Okahao village in the Omusati region, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 15-year-old brother on Thursday. The suspect was arrested, and is expected to appear in court today.

Police are investigating the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl from the Ondobeelao village in the Omusati region. The victim was allegedly raped by her father.

Although the victim reported the incident to the police on Saturday, the date of the alleged rape is unknown.

The girl's father has been arrested, and is expected to appear in court today.