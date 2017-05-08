8 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Week-Old Baby Survives Cold Night

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Werner Beukes/SAPA
(File photo).
By Luqman Cloete

An abandoned one-week-old baby girl wearing only a diaper miraculously survived the cold after spending the night under a bridge near the Keetmanshoop Stadium.

Police chief inspector Japhet Tjiroze told The Namibian yesterday that it is suspected that the infant was dumped on Friday night.

A passer-by found the baby lying on the ground on Saturday and alerted the police.

Tjiroze said police are appealing to the public for information that could help them locate the baby's mother.

The local state hospital's principal medical officer, Dr Kanyange Sabwe, said the infant is in a stable condition despite being exposed to the cold overnight.

"Upon her admission to the hospital, her temperature and sugar levels were very low. We are keeping her warm, and she is recovering well," the doctor said.

According to Sabwe, the infant had also survived the night without being fed.

Namibia

Deputy Minister Asks Youth to Stop Looking At Govt for Jobs

Fisheries and Marine Resources Deputy Minister Dr Samuel Ankama says Namibians need to embrace hard work and patriotism… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.