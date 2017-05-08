Namibia: Week-Old Baby Survives Cold Night

An abandoned one-week-old baby girl wearing only a diaper miraculously survived the cold after spending the night under a bridge near the Keetmanshoop Stadium.

Police chief inspector Japhet Tjiroze told The Namibian yesterday that it is suspected that the infant was dumped on Friday night.

A passer-by found the baby lying on the ground on Saturday and alerted the police.

Tjiroze said police are appealing to the public for information that could help them locate the baby's mother.

The local state hospital's principal medical officer, Dr Kanyange Sabwe, said the infant is in a stable condition despite being exposed to the cold overnight.

"Upon her admission to the hospital, her temperature and sugar levels were very low. We are keeping her warm, and she is recovering well," the doctor said.

According to Sabwe, the infant had also survived the night without being fed.