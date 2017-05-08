Kenya Airways Appoints Polish National As CEO

The national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has appointed Sebastian Mikosz, a Polish national, as its group managing director to replace Mbuvi Ngunze who resigned last year a midst a labour crisis.

Mr Mikosz is will assume office on June 1, 2017.

In a statement announcing the appointment on Thursday, KQ chairman Michael Joseph said the new CEO is expected to lead the turnaround plan of the troubled airline.

Mr Ngunze is also expected to stay on as an advisor until the end of July, until when the carrier's capital optimisation campaign is completed.

The incoming chief executive has been a player in the Polish aviation sector, having led Lot Polish airline for several years until he quit in mid-2015.