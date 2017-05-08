8 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Six Dead As Wall Collapses On Mombasa House

By Mohamed Ahmed

Six people have died after a hospital wall collapsed on their house in Kizingo, Mombasa County, on Monday after heavy rains in the region.

The six, among them four children and their mother, were trapped in the debris for hours before their bodies were retrieved by police officers, Kenya Red Cross Society officials and the county inspectorate team.

The sixth victim was a cassava vendor at a nearby kiosk.

Mombasa Urban police station boss Lucas Ogara said the perimeter wall of Pandya Memorial Hospital collapsed on the residential house near Mbaraki Primary School due to the heavy rains.

"We have retrieved all the bodies. They have been taken to the Coast General Hospital mortuary as our officers and other teams continue to clear the area," Mr Ogara said when he visited the scene.

