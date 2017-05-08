8 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 90% of Nigeria's Economy Run On Foreign Technology - Notap DG

By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Director General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim has said over 90% of the Nigerian economy are being run by foreign software.

Dr. Ibrahim made the disclosure in his office in Abuja during a presentation of an over-speed alert device invented by Engr. Agada Sunday Ojonimi to NOTAP Management Staff and other stakeholders, according to a statement from the agency.

The statement by NOTAP's head of public relations and protocol, Raymond Ogbu quoted the DG as saying the agency was sad seeing the huge amount of money paid to foreign IT companies for deployment of banking or ICT software into the country.

The DG said in order to stem the tide, NOTAP organized a workshop for indigenous software developer/companies to brainstorm on the possible ways developing indigenous software that can power the Nigerian economy and curtail foreign dependency.

