South Africa: No Budget for Eldorado Park Housing - Gauteng Human Settlements

The Gauteng Human Settlements department has not budgeted for the development of housing in Eldorado Park in the current fiscal year as it is still completing necessary approvals, the department's spokesperson said.

This after a violent protest broke out in the area on Monday morning with parts of the N12 and Golden Highway was barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

Residents said the protest turned violent because they are desperate for proper housing.

Gauteng Human Settlements department spokesperson Keith Khoza told News24 that approval is underway for a piece of vacant land near Eldorado Park.

"When we have a budget, it means we are ready to start implementing. If we are not ready and fail to spend the money, it means we will not be compliant," Khoza said.

"We need to get approval for a various array of things including other stakeholders such as the local government and the national treasury."

He could not provide a timeline when the development of housing could happen.

Community member Deoline Jacobs said housing had been promised to residents since 2001, but Khoza was unable to verify this claim.

"You need to remember the municipality also makes certain developments of housing," Khoza said.

He said the department has no immediate plans to visit the community.

The City of Johannesburg could not be immediately reached for comment.

Source: News24