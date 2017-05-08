South Africa: Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu Launches Archives Awareness Week, 11 May

press release

As part of Africa Month celebrations, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister, Ms Makhotso Maggie Sotyu, will lead the panel discussions on Archives Awareness Week under the theme:"The Year of OR Tambo: Archives - Promoting Youth Education" on Thursday, 11 May 2017 at Zwelethemba Community Hall in Worcester, Western Cape Province. The 2017 National Archives Awareness Week will take place from 08 to 12 May 2017.

Africa Month was launched by Minister Mthethwa on 03 May 2017 at Fountains Valley in Pretoria under the theme, "The Year of OR Tambo: Building a Better Africa and a Better World!" to celebrate the legacy of OR Tambo and to promote African Unity.

The Archives Awareness Week seeks to highlight to the public the significance and role of the National Archives and Records Service of South Africa in terms of collecting and preserving South Africa's documentary heritage. Participating countries this year include Malawi, Botswana and Swaziland.

The programme will amongst others focus on learner education to highlight career paths available within the archives profession, the promotion of the correct etiquette of singing the National Anthem and African Union Anthem, recitation of the Preamble of the Constitution in different languages to promote constitutional values. Furthermore, there will be presentations on archival functions and services, film, video, sound records and exhibition. The department will host Africa Month activities in various venues around the country.

Prior to the panel discussions, Deputy Minister Sotyu will visit Alfred Samper Primary School in Zwelethemba to roll out one of the Department of Arts and Culture's Flag in Every School Campaign, which seeks to promote national identity, instil the spirit of patriotism, love for our country, nation building and social cohesion.

Issued by: Department of Arts and Culture