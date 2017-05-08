8 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eight Arrested for Eldorado Park Protest Violence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Eight people have been arrested for violence during a protest in Eldorado Park on Monday, Johannesburg Metro Police said.

They were arrested on charges of public violence after protesters demanding housing tried to loot a Spar and a SuperSave shop in the area, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

Minnaar said officers used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse a violent crowd.

Protests broke out in the area on Monday morning and parts of the N12 and Golden Highway were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

Several vehicles were pelted with rocks and a truck was set alight.

According to a voice note doing the rounds on social media, a Community Policing Forum member said the area had been declared the area a "war zone" and that police were intending to use live ammunition.

Police spokesperson Captain Philemon Khorombi denied these claims.

The eight would appear in court soon.

Source: News24

South Africa

Is 'All-in-One Healthcare' a Dream?

The healthcare solutions are there. But does South Africa have the political will to implement them? Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.