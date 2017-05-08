South Africa: Eight Arrested for Eldorado Park Protest Violence

Eight people have been arrested for violence during a protest in Eldorado Park on Monday, Johannesburg Metro Police said.

They were arrested on charges of public violence after protesters demanding housing tried to loot a Spar and a SuperSave shop in the area, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

Minnaar said officers used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse a violent crowd.

Protests broke out in the area on Monday morning and parts of the N12 and Golden Highway were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

Several vehicles were pelted with rocks and a truck was set alight.

According to a voice note doing the rounds on social media, a Community Policing Forum member said the area had been declared the area a "war zone" and that police were intending to use live ammunition.

Police spokesperson Captain Philemon Khorombi denied these claims.

The eight would appear in court soon.

Source: News24