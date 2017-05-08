8 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Labour Officials Visit Workers in Welkom

Pretoria — Employees of Sparta Company in Welkom will today get an opportunity to interact with officials from the Department of Labour during a special visit to their company.

The Department of Labour's Workers Month programme continues to gain momentum as more and more workers are reached with vital information about their rights and the services of the department.

To give further impetus to the drive and efforts made in ensuring that workers are aware of their rights, the Department's officials will be accompanied by trade unions operating within the Free State province who will also share information on their product offerings and services.

Different competencies in terms of the core functions of the department will be represented to ensure that all issues, questions and concerns raised by workers are meticulously responded to.

The team will therefore be constituted by officials from the Inspection and Enforcement Services, Unemployment Insurance Fund, as well as officials from Compensation Fund.

"Workers have been left out in the periphery while they have a huge responsibility to lift the country out of the economic doldrums.

"This year marks a shift in focus towards our workers who play a central role in ensuring that economic development and poverty alleviation initiatives succeed," said Nomfundo Douw-Jack - Acting Chief Director: Provincial Operations.

