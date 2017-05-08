8 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Eastern Cape Works Towards Improving Education

Pretoria — The Eastern Cape Province is working towards developing an E-Learning educational system to improve Matric results, says Director of e-Learning Summit Motse Mfuleni.

"We believe in providing digital access to disadvantaged schools especially those in remote areas," Mfuleni said.

The Imbizo events and the Eastern Cape Department of Education have invited stakeholders to look at ways to help enhance teaching and learning outcomes in the province using Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

This initiative is supported by the Department of Basic Education, the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services and SABC Education.

The event will be held under the theme "e-Learning an imperative for sustainable quality education".

Various government departments, private entities, academic institutions and non-profit organisations will gather at Southern Sun Hemingways Hotel in East London for the summit on 18 May 2017.

The key objectives of the Eastern Cape e-Learning Summit are to contribute in the academic performance of learners using e-Learning tools, while assisting in the growth of the teaching professionals of using e-Learning teaching methods, tools and galvanising stakeholders in the e-learning environment.

Participants will discuss topics such as e-Learning content costs for public schools, digital classrooms, data costs for schools, managing teaching content licenses and rights.

The summit will host over 20 speakers, who will enlighten and engage the audience in different topical addresses.

Telecommunications and Postal Services Deputy Minister Stella Ndabeni - Abrahams is expected to launch a Cyber Lab in Cala-Eastern Cape on 19 May.

