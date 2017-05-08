8 May 2017

Lesotho: Deputy President Ramaphosa Heads to Lesotho

Pretoria — Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to pay a working visit to Maseru, Lesotho, on Tuesday, ahead of the general elections scheduled for 3 June in that country.

This is in pursuance of his Southern African Development Community (SADC) mandate to consolidate peace and stability in the mountainous kingdom as the facilitator.

During the visit, Deputy President Ramaphosa will be working with the SADC Oversight Committee to "conduct a multi-stakeholder national dialogue before the elections of 3 June with the aim of building consensus and trust among all stakeholders and charting the way forward for the implementation of SADC decisions," the Presidency said on Monday.

As such, Deputy President Ramaphosa will use his visit to meet with King Letsie III, Prime Minister Phakalitha Mosisili, the Independent Electoral Commission, opposition political party leaders, the Christian Council of Lesotho, the College of Chiefs and the NGO sector.

SADC has called on all relevant stakeholders to address the fundamental challenges facing the country and to work towards the creation of political stability of the country.

"It similarly mandated the Facilitator Deputy President Ramaphosa to closely monitor the political and security situation in the country during the elections."

The neighbouring country plunged into crisis following the 2014 failed coup attempt by an army general.

