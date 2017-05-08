8 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Help Find Charlotte Nikoi

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has appealed to members of the public who may have information about the missing UNICEF Director Charlotte Nikoi to come forward and assist the police with information.

Nikoi is reported to have arrived in Cape Town on 17 March on holiday and to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her family. She went missing on Human Rights Day during a Table Mountain hike.

According to the Presidency, Nikoi is a Ghanaian national and is a UNICEF director in New York.

"President Zuma received a special envoy sent by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Africa meeting in Durban, with a special plea for assistance to find Nikoi," said the Presidency.

"We appeal to anyone with information to assist the police to locate Ms Nikoi so that she can be reunited with her family. The South African Police and other departments such as Social Development will continue to provide as much support as possible during this difficult time," said President Zuma.

