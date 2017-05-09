Photo: The New Times

Participants in the UNPOC course, in a group photo.

The second United Nations Police Officers Course (UNPOC) started on Monday at the Peacekeeping Training Centre in Gishari, Rwamagana District where 45 participants from seven African countries will get a clear and same understanding on peace building activities to improve their operational capabilities.

Participants in the two-week course are from Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Comoros, Sudan, Somali and Ethiopia.

Speaking at the official opening of the course, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel, Juvenal Marizamunda said that Rwanda National Police (RNP) is "committed to continue contributing to global peace and securities.

"The changing nature of conflicts and challenges faced by peacekeepers in discharging their duties requires adequate skills, knowledge and attitudes in mission areas," the DIGP said.

He said that peacekeeping training is regarded as a rewarding investment that enables future peacekeepers to effectively and efficiently perform in increasingly complex environment.

DIGP Marizamunda also commended the existing cooperation particularly with EASF manifested by selecting the centre to facilitate the training.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Vianney Nshimiyimana, the Commandant of Police Training School (PTS), which houses the Peacekeeping Training Centre, said that the course is aimed at preparing more standby police officers for deployment under the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF).

"They will be familiarised with UN systems, policies and values, mission structures functions and operating environment," said CP Nshimiyimana.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dinah Kyasimire, the head of the Police component at EASF said the training will increase the readiness in number of officers ready to serve in peace support operations in the region and beyond.

She commended the role of Norway Government for their support in building capacity and capabilities of EASF.

ACP Cary Mariam from Norway and special advisor to EASF, said that security sector reform is considered very important aspect to serve the people, protect them and ensure they get justice, which in the same way reduces conflicts.