8 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: U.S. Gospel Hip-Hop Star DA' T.R.U.T.H to Perform in Malawi - Back for Free Show in Lilongwe

By Harold Kapindu

US celebrated Christian rapper Da' T.R.U.T.H. came in 2013, he performed at College of Medicine Sports Complex in Blantyre but, that wasn't enough, he still has the thirst for not only Malawian Gospel Hip Hoppers but also the Malawian youths.

In association with Timveni Child and Youth Media Organisation in a project "Amplify the Truth" which is scheduled to take place from Tuesday 9th May 2017 to 13th May 2017 where the main event will be held at Gateway Mall Car Park in Lilongwe, the capital city of Malawi, T.R.U.T.H is back in Malawi.

"The Award winning rapper arrived in Lilongwe at 4:30pm. We will be hosting an interactive session in Nkhota Kota on Tuesday 9th May, where some of the artists will interact with the youths and children," confirmed Timveni Public Relations Officer Ernest Makanda.

Through the project, Timveni has engaged children and youths in Plan International Malawi's impact areas of Mzimba, Kasungu, Lilongwe and Mulanje where youths expressed their views on thematic areas that the project is addressing.

The issues raised were incorporated in four songs that identified urban artists which were produced by Lawi and the multimedia package was shared to different partners and media houses.

"The main objective of the project is to ensure that issues concerning children and young people are highlighted and taken into consideration using songs as powerful tools that can and will reach out to people in different settings," Makanda said.

This year's project will be implemented in Karonga, Nkhata Bay, Nkhota Kota and Mulanje.

This year, Timveni has partnered with US based gospel artist Da T.R.U.T.H born Emanuel Lee Lambert Jnr, Lilly Million and The Amplified Movement to give out live performances which will be held on Saturday 13th at Gateway Mall.

Also in attendance will be dignitaries from government, international and local NGOs, donor community and stakeholders in children and youth affairs.

Activities at Lilongwe's City mall include Hazel Mack, Suffix and Kim performances.

Popularly known as "Da' T.R.U.T.H." Emanuel Lee Lambert, Jr. born on December 15, 1977 is a an American Award winning rapper who has collaborated with well known Gospel Hip Hop icons such as Kirk Franklin, Trip Lee and many others.

