Nigeria: Health Minister Visits 82 Freed Chibok Girls Receiving Hospital Care

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has assured the newly freed Chibok schoolgirls of the commitment of the federal government to their health and well-being.

Mr. Adewole gave the assurance on Monday during a visit to the 82 girls at a health facility in Abuja where they are currently receiving care.

He urged the girls not to hide any ailment from their caregivers as the government was determined that they have a stable health to resume their normal livelihood.

"We are happy for you. We thank God for your release. President Buhari has shown his commitment to your plight and has directed that we offer the best of medical services. We are going to take care of you so that you can go out and live productive lives again. We are at your service, it is our job to help you. Please, do not hide anything from us", he said.

Mr. Adewole assured the girls that everything they need for their healthcare would be provided as soon as the laboratory results were delivered.

About 82 of the girls, who were abducted from their school in April 2014, were released on Saturday as part of a prisoner swap that saw the release of some Boko Haram suspects.

The minister was accompanied by Permanent Secretary, Binta Bello, the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital Abuja and other top officials of the ministry.

After meeting with the girls, the minister held a technical session with the hospital team on the management of the girls.

He called on the medical team to set up individual chart to track the progress of each of the girls. He called on the care providers to give special attention to psychosocial services, bearing in mind that the girls had been held captive for more than three years.

The minister also presented drugs and other essential commodities to the management of the facility.