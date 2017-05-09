Nigeria: Rohr Invites Three New Home-Based Players to Super Eagles

The Super Eagles' Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has called up three new home-based players for the planned camping programme in France and the international friendly match against the Corsica Senior National Team later this month.

The three new invitees are Alhassan Ibrahim of Akwa United as well as the MFM FC duo of Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatubosun.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa who also plays in the Nigeria League with FC Ifeanyi Ubah is also in the 25-man list released by Rohr on Monday, but he is not new to the national team set-up having been invited over in a couple of occasions.

The Super Eagles will open camp in Corsica on May 24 and then play against the Corsica senior team two days later, before moving camp to Paris, capital of France for the second phase of the camping programme ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa's Bafana Bafana.

Nigeria, unbeaten in a competitive game at senior level by South Africa since the Rainbow Nation returned to international football 25 years ago, go up against the familiar foes at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on June 10.

Injury has ruled out first -choice goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Championship, leaving home-based Ikechukwu Ezenwa to fight it out with fellow former junior international, Dele Alampasu, for the slot between the sticks.

England-based duo, Ola Aina (Chelsea FC) and Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC), have been granted permission to feature for their respective clubs in the English FA Cup final on May 27 before joining the squad in Paris.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal)

Defenders: Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); William Ekong (KAA Gent, Belgium); Uche Agbo (CF Granada, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Gijon, Spain); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Setubal, Portugal); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United FC)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Stephen Odey (MFM FC); Olanrewaju Kayode (FC Austria Wien, Austria); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England); Noah Serenren-Bazee (Hannover 96, Germany); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany); Sikiru Olatubosun (MFM FC)

To join team in Paris after English FA Cup final are Ola Aina (Chelsea FC, England) and Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England).