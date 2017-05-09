9 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

East Africa: EAC Secretariat Should Improvise With the Available Funding

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

The 2017/18 East African Community (EAC) budget will be relatively smaller compared to that for the current financial year. The decision was reached by regional ministers based on the current economic situation in member states. They also agreed not to increase contributions to the 2017/18 Budget from partner states.

The development presents a big challenge to the EAC Secretariat because it needs resources to implement many of the programmes aimed at fast-tracking the integration process. There is no doubt that poor funding affects the operations of the EAC, but the challenge should also be seen as an opportunity for the Secretariat to adjust accordingly and ensure that even with the limited funding, work is still done.

Poor funding should not be an excuse for the EAC not to deliver as the region moves towards forming one economic bloc to boost trade. 52 per cent ($57.3 million) of the bloc's next budget is expected to come from internal resources, mainly partner states' contributions, which were set at 54 per cent previously. Development partners provide the rest.

The EAC Secretariat should come up with unique strategies to be able to deliver using the available limited funds.

The Secretariat should also reach out to the private sector and forge partnerships aimed at supporting the work of the EAC.

However, partner states should endeavour to pay their contributions on time. To fund activities of key organs of the bloc including the EAC Secretariat, East African Legislative Assembly and the East African Court of Justice for the next financial year, each Partner State should try as much as possible to pay their contributions on time. Delayed payment affects proper implementation.

For example, the Secretariat is currently finding it hard to facilitate activities as some funds for the previous financial year are yet to be paid.

Partner States should hold each other accountable to ensure that they pay their contributions in time.

East Africa

President Al-Bashir Issues Republican Decree Approving Employment Structure of General Prosecution

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday issued a republican decree approving the employment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.